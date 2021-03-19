New TIC Community Silver Lake Hills

2264 Fargo Ave | Silver Lake
$349,000-$625,000 | 1-2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
The Rental Girl TIC Team presents our latest TIC community in Silver Lake Hills!
Perched in the hills above the Silver Lake reservoir with southerly views of Echo Park hills and the idyllic palm tree-lined LA skyline, these sun-soaked, cabin-like homes are in an ideal location just a block from the reservoir.
Newly renovated with white oak floors, white walls and updated kitchen and bathroom, new AC and heat, new windows, new appliances including fridge, stove, and washer/dryer.
A coffee and scone run is right down the street at LA Mill, tell them we sent you. Easy street parking. An intimate, 4-unit HOA in a beautifully landscaped and fenced community compound.
Details:
- 2264fargo.com
- List prices $349,000-$625,000
- 1 bed & 2 bed units
- 2 units are detached bungalows
- 2 units share one wall
- AC & heat
- Private decks, patios and yards
2262-2266 Fargo Street, HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- Intimate 4-Unit HOA
- Minimum 10% down
- HOA covers insurance, gardener, water, finance management
- Each owner pays for their unit gas and electricity (each unit is individually metered for gas and electricity)
- The insurance covers the entire property and satisfies lender requirements
- Pets are allowed
- Rental restrictions apply, please inquire
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- All units are being offered for sale for the first time
- We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
- We can close one unit at a time
- HOA dues $150-$200/month
Presented by:
- Liz McDonald
- The Rental Girl TIC Team
- 323-207-8464 / team cell
- liz@therentalgirl.com
- DRE Lic #: 01449897
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Rental Girl