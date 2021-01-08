New West LA TIC Community

2600 & 2604 Stoner | West LA
The Rental Girl TIC Team presents our newest TIC community in West LA.
These bright units deliver on all fronts with Mid-Century vibes, hardwood floors and sunbathed rooms. Featuring moody emerald tile floors in the streamlined kitchens, with designer fixtures, open shelving and brand new appliances, even a dishwasher.
The beadboard in the living room adds texture and the wood trim around the windows ground the design with earth tones, making these units feel more like a home. Bountiful storage with floor-to-ceiling double closets, built-in linen closets, and renovated baths with in-unit laundry.
Coveted West LA location, easy access to the 10 and the 405, close to the tech hubs of the westside, Expo Line, Whole Foods, Santa Monica College, Clover Park, shops and restaurants along Pico and Ocean Park Blvds. Parking, AC/Heat, and low HOAs included.
Details:
2600 Stoner
- 2-bed / 1-bath townhouse
- Private gated yard
- 1050 square feet
- $625,000
2604 Stoner
- 1-bed / 1-bath
- Community patio
- 630 square feet
- $425,000
2600 Stoner Ave HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- Intimate 6-Unit HOA
- Minimum 10% down
- HOA covers insurance, water, finance management and reserves
- Each owner pays for their unit gas and electric (each unit is individually metered for gas and electric)
- The insurance covers the entire property
- Pets are allowed
- Rental restrictions apply, please inquire
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- All units are being offered for sale for the first time
- We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
- We can close one unit at a time
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with an intimate 6-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.
Presented by:
- Liz McDonald
- The Rental Girl TIC Team
- 323-313-5780 / Cell
- liz@therentalgirl.com
- DRE Lic #: 01449897
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Rental Girl