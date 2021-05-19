You have permission to edit this article.
sponsored
Presented by Tenshoppe

New Women's & Kids Fashion Store Opens in Highland Park

Tenshoppe is a fashion brand that embodies the effortless cool lifestyle of LA

img_2790.jpeg.jpg

Tenshoppe 

5637 N Figueroa St | Highland Park

Come check out Tenshoppe, a brand new store in Highland Park featuring women's, baby & kids fashion.

Founded by two sisters, Tenshoppe is a fashion brand that embodies the effortless cool lifestyle of LA and features great quality at even better prices. It's the go to destination for that perfect outfit for a vacation, date night or casual weekends.

The collection also includes a vintage section with accessories starting at $0.99 and clothing starting at $10.

The store also houses the only brick & mortar pop up for a baby & kids brand called Ububba, which sells trendy and affordable baby and kids fashion from South Korea.

The store is open 7 days a week. Monday - Saturday 10AM - 8PM and Sundays 10AM - 6PM.

Tenshoppe.com

Instagram @tenshoppe_la

Facebook @Tenshoppe LA

Tik Tok @tenshoppe_la

img_2740.jpeg.jpg
img_2735.jpeg.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tenshoppe

