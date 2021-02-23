You are the owner of this article.
Presented by Jovelle Schaffer

North Hollywood Mid-Century Charmer

A suburban oasis with a swimmer's pool and privacy from cypress trees and budding bougainvillea

7700 Alcove Avenue | North Hollywood 

3 bed, 2 bath | 1,586 sq. ft. | $759,000

Sited on a peaceful corner, this 1950s 3-bed, 2-bath pool home is the perfect retreat.

A verdant lawn and white picket fence welcome you.  Inside, beautiful beamed ceilings span both living and dining rooms, separated by the warmth of a double-sided fireplace.

Enjoy meals from the open kitchen, with its own breakfast nook, wall of cabinets, and plenty of countertop space. Or, entertain outdoors at your summer BBQ, surrounded by a swimmer's pool and privacy from cypress trees and budding bougainvillea.

Fresh interior paint, recessed lighting, dual pane windows, ceiling fans, central heat/air, and newly drywalled garage complete this suburban oasis.

Presented By

