North Hollywood Mid-Century Charmer

7700 Alcove Avenue | North Hollywood
3 bed, 2 bath | 1,586 sq. ft. | $759,000
Sited on a peaceful corner, this 1950s 3-bed, 2-bath pool home is the perfect retreat.
A verdant lawn and white picket fence welcome you. Inside, beautiful beamed ceilings span both living and dining rooms, separated by the warmth of a double-sided fireplace.
Enjoy meals from the open kitchen, with its own breakfast nook, wall of cabinets, and plenty of countertop space. Or, entertain outdoors at your summer BBQ, surrounded by a swimmer's pool and privacy from cypress trees and budding bougainvillea.
Fresh interior paint, recessed lighting, dual pane windows, ceiling fans, central heat/air, and newly drywalled garage complete this suburban oasis.
Presented By
- Jovelle Schaffer, GRI
- Broker Associate, Graduate REALTOR® Institute
- Sotheby's International Realty - Los Feliz
- cell: (213) 718.1110 | jovelle@jovelle.com
- echoparkcool.com | jovelle.com
- CalBRE # 01466107
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Jovelle Schaffer