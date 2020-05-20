Official Launch of Atwater Union: Live Work Luxury in Atwater Village

Welcome to the first release of two residences at Atwater Union one each of Floor Plan A (3543 Casitas Ave for $1.199M) and Plan B (3559 Casitas Ave at $1.249M).

All homes have huge rooftop decks with breathtaking views over Atwater Village, Griffith Park and share exquisite attention to detail. Gourmet kitchens with premium Bertazzoni + Frigidaire appliances, quartz counter tops with bookmatched seams, under-mount lighting and soft-closing kitchen cabinetry.

Natural light pours into the open-plan living + dining thanks to smartly-placed skylights and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, doors and walls - all double-glazed for climate comfort and sound. Luxurious full bathrooms offer quartz, natural stone and Kohler finishes.

Smart Tech touches include climate control on each floor, hard-wired video doorbells, in-floor power and lightning-fast Cat6 ethernet cable.

All garages are prepped for electric vehicles and solar is installed in the Plan B homes.

Award winning LA architects Corsini Stark designed the Plan A homes slightly angled 3 degrees for visual depth. Plus they have coveted extra flex-spaces, with their own private entrance and full bathroom, perfect for a home office, guest suite or rental.

The River Catz mosaic mural in the paved community mews welcomes you home.

Artisanal Atwater Village is at your doorstep - a croissant’s throw from Proof Bakery, Hail Mary, All’Acqua, Dune, Bon Vivant, Momed and the famed Sunday’s Farmers Markets.

Come see for yourself. Tours now available both in person (with safe showings protocol) and virtually via options on our website including:

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Atwater Union