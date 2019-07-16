One year until next Lotus Festival but not for wills and trusts

ThomasDeBoe.com
Contact your neighborhood lawyer, Thomas DeBoe, and start preparing your documents for Wills and Trusts. He is an Echo Park attorney with practice areas that include wills, trusts, business contracts, joint financial ventures, consumer transactions, family law, tenancies and homeownership.
Mr. DeBoe brings to the table over 20 years of legal experience to achieve successful outcomes for his clients.
He has lived in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for over 25 years. His volunteer community involvement includes being a founding member of the Greater Echo Park Elysian Neighborhood Council (GEPENC) and the first elected president. As president of GEPENC, he developed a working relationship with then city councilmember (now Los Angeles Mayor) Eric Garcetti.
He began his legal career as a public interest attorney. Currently he is an adjunct professor at Southwestern Law School. The course he teaches is Public Interest Law Practice. Today he brings the same public interest commitment to his representation of successful business clients and working people who are presented with legal issues beyond their expertise.
Mr. DeBoe received his law degree from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, where he developed his passion for justice. He studied business and corporate law at Brooklyn Law School in New York City. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, and was employed as a computer programmer analyst for a major bank and insurance company before he attended law school.
Please call (213) 482-4236 or email him at Legal@ThomasDeBoe.com for an appointment. You have the option of making arrangements with him to meet locally. More information is available for Thomas DeBoe, Attorney at Law at ThomasDeBoe.com. Thank you for your interest.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Thomas DeBoe