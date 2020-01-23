Open House Sunday: Luxurious Silver Lake Compound with Zen Inspired Architecture and Serene Views

Truly unique luxurious compound with a 3-bedroom/3-bath, 2,743-square-foot main house and a detached 682-square-foot, 1/2-bath studio/loft with beautiful serene mountain and city views in trendy Silver Lake Heights.

Architecturally zen-like inspired with a spacious, bright and open floor plan with two fireplaces. It has the finest contemporary, natural Brazilian Tigerwood and slate flooring materials, Blum cabinetry and top-of-the line Fischer Paykel oven, Bosch Dishwasher and stainless-steel appliances.

Property Highlights Main House: 3 bed, 2-3/4 bath, 2,743-square-foot

Detached Studio: 682-square-feet with 1/2 bath

$2,199,000

2222Bancroft.com

Open House Sunday, Jan. 26: 12 pm - 3 pm

Nine-foot-high French doors open to your wrap-around balcony, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The master suite has a large cedar-lined walk-in closet, custom hammered copper sinks with brass fixtures, fireplace and private balcony. Two additional bedrooms line the hallway leading out to the secluded, private yard with a beautifully sculptured garden.

The detached 2-story studio is perfect for a professional office, recording/art studio or an ADU conversion. It includes a Bisazza tiled 1/2-bath, hidden garden and private entry.

There's a 2-car attached garage, fully operative solar panels on both buildings, indoor/outdoor water purification system, video surveillance, alarm system and custom window treatments.

Close to Whole Foods, restaurants and shops, library, DTLA & Glendale Americana. Lease inquiries welcome.

Presented By Victor Costello/John Hart Real Estate

424.259.1153

DRE License: 01883502

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Bancroft Towers