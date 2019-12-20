sponsored

Palm Springs inspired Mid Century Ranch in Highland Park

A home perfectly updated with a nod to its mid century past

906 Adelante Avenue | Highland Park

A slice of Palm Springs 1960s suburbia in Highland Park.

Move over small Highland Park bungalows on narrow busy streets. Just past the Garvanza tract, lies the Arroyo View Estates. A hillside tract of 200 mid century ranch homes. With an array of homes on wide curving avenues and cul de sacs.

Reminiscent of by-gone era it’s everything Highland Park is not. Instead of covered porches and cobblestone walls, it’s flagstone rock and globe lights.

906 Adelante home features a 2-car garage, plus side by side driveway parking. A modern kitchen with views of the large private backyard space. All bedrooms offer generously sized closets, the master includes walk in shower and large walk in closet. A home perfectly updated with a nod to its mid century past.

