Palmer & Krisel in Palm Springs

Looking for a pedigreed home in the desert? A place to land with family and friends? Want to secure a piece of history as a place to eventually retire? Welcome to Racquet Club Estates, one of the most desirable and picturesque Mid-Century Modern enclaves in the heart of Palm Springs.
One of the original Palmer & Krisel Alexander Homes, 795 E Racquet Club Rd was designed with the utmost contemporary luxury in mind and brought to fruition in 1959.
High tongue and groove ceilings and clerestory windows flood the property with natural light, while walls of glass and a true MCM floor plan provides that effortless indoor-outdoor flow.
The private, resort-style yard includes a covered breezeway dining patio, hardscaping and native landscaping, mature palm trees, citrus trees, and ocotillos, a sparkling saltwater pool, and breathtaking mountain views.
This striking property has been a profitable rental and has been carefully maintained throughout its life. It was professionally updated and remodeled by a published ASID designer and has recently undergone a significant and style-appropriate refresh. New floorings, new landscaping, a new breeze block wall, new lighting, and renovations to the baths and kitchen are among the recent upgrades.
795 E Racquet Club Rd is nearby peaceful Victoria Park and just a five minute jaunt to Downtown Palm Springs.