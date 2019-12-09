Pete Yorn returns to iconic El Rey Theatre 12.12.19!

Pete Yorn is an American singer, songwriter, and musician.

He first gained international recognition after his debut record, Musicforthemorningafter, was released to critical and commercial acclaim in 2001.

Concert Date Thursday, Dec. 12

El Rey Theatre

Purchase Tickets

He is known for playing the bulk of the instruments on his records and is often credited with helping to usher in the singer/songwriter resurgence of the late 90’s and early 2000’s. He has released seven solo full length studio albums, the most recent being Caretakers on August 9, 2019.

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Goldenvoice