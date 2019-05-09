Picture-perfect Silver Lake bungalow in the heart of vibrant Sunset Junction

1204 SANBORN AVENUE | SILVER LAKE
Take Sunset presents this picture-perfect Silver Lake bungalow located in the heart of thriving Sunset Junction.
The three-bedroom, two-bath home with a detached studio has been recently rehabbed top to bottom with incredible style and attention to detail.
Enter into a light-filled living room that connects seamlessly to the dining area and beautifully updated kitchen. The incredible master suite features high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a stunning en-suite master bath. Lush landscaping including gorgeous bougainvillea can be seen from nearly every window.
The detached garage has been converted to a charming studio/workspace. The backyard is a private oasis with mature trees and a lovely patio for entertaining.
Leave your car at home on the weekend and walk to hot spots such as Forage, Intelligentsia, The Black Cat, Pine & Crane, and much more. The Silver Lake farmer’s market and Los Feliz Village are close by as well.
This move-in ready and a great opportunity for anyone looking to live just blocks from all the action.
