Presented by The Fenton Real Estate Team | Compass

Picture Perfect Spanish Abode in Atwater Village

Privacy and a prime location to all great village shops and restaurants

  • Updated
3665 Glenfeliz Boulevard | Atwater Village

2 Beds | 1 Bath

Proudly perched above Glenfeliz Boulevard sits a picture-perfect Spanish abode that encompasses everything Atwater Village.

This 2-Bed, 1-Bath home has the sought-after character of the neighborhood along with the perfect touch of modern function.

Features include a designer-done kitchen with modern appliances, a light and bright bathroom with imported marble tile, original architectural details, and tons of closet space! Each sun-drenched bedroom has French doors that lead to a private, magical backyard.

Enjoy al fresco dining under the beautiful patio space and take in the evening ambiance huddled around the built-in fire pit.

The garage is currently utilized as an artist’s studio and makes for a great flex-space while entertaining.

This home offers both privacy and a prime location to all of the great village shops and restaurants. Stop by to enjoy true Southern California living for yourself!

Open House

  • Saturday, March, 19, 1-4 pm
  • Sunday, March, 20, 1-4 pm
  • Tuesday, March, 22, 11-2 pm
  • Thursday, March 24, 5 -7 pm
  • Saturday, March, 26, 1-4 pm
  • Saturday, March, 27, 1-4 pm

Shannon Fenton

