Place Mathílde | Los Feliz 4Plex

1944 Palmerston Place | Los Feliz
$2,350,000 | 6 Beds | 5 Baths | More
Rising above the trees is Place Mathilde, designed by noted architect Hiram J. Hamer, AIA in 1940.
A prime, four-residence, traditional in Los Feliz Square, a multi-family residential historic district north of Franklin. The vacant owner's residence is magical with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,900 square feet with a den, 20-foot soaring ceilings, skylights, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, inside laundry, bar area, two-car garage, and views.
Open and bright, multiple doors lead to a private yard. Three other residences include one two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, and two one-bedroom, one-bathroom residences. All residences have garages and inside laundry.
Amenities include patio/bbq area, porches, storage, west-ward treetop views, and more. Perfect for owner occupant or discerning investor. Los Feliz living at its finest.
Open daily for virtual tours and private showings. Please contact to discuss optimum exposure options.
Presented By
- Carlos Castillo
- (818)641-7228
- carlos.castillo@theagencyre.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Agency