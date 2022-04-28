Prime Los Feliz with Park-Like Grounds

2429 N Commonwealth Avenue | Los Feliz
5 Beds 2 Bath | 19,477 sqft lot
First time on the market since 1973 ... Behind hedged gates, this stately home holds court, prominently positioned at the back of an almost 20,000 square-feet expansive park-like lot.
Morning sun fills the rooms, while shading hits the home at just the right time in the afternoons. The top floor primary is cedar-clad, and feels very much like a Treehouse.
So many memories made in this home over the years: the delicious night swims in the swimming pool shaped like the state of California; the occasional duck, crane and wildlife friends visiting; wafting perfume from the front gate jasmine; swinging from the branches of the enormous Magnolia; the cool breeze that wafts downslope from Griffith Park after sunset; the long driveway leading to a double-length garage, with stairs to the side deck above.
2429 North Commonwealth is located in a quiet neighborhood with close proximity to excellent restaurants, shops, cafes, The Greek Theatre and Griffith Park, and an easy commute to the hub of Los Angeles. Plus it’s within the Blue Ribbon public schools district.
This 5-bedroom, 2-bath Colonial-style home, with so much character, is just waiting for its next owner(s) to make it their own.
Both owners peacefully passed, in the home, within the last 5 years of natural causes.
Open House
- Sat Apr 30th, 2pm-5pm
- Sun May 1st, 2pm-5pm
- Tue May 3rd, 11am-2pm
- Thu May 5th, 5pm-7pm - CINCO DE MAYO TACOS SERVED
- Sat May 7th, 2pm-5pm
- Sun May 8th, 2pm-5pm
Deirdre Salomone
- Founder, L34 Group
- DRE# 01325829
- C: 323.788.1674
