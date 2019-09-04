Prime Silver Lake fixer on a large hillside lot with amazing views

Located just steps from Sunset Junction, this 1BR/1BA bungalow requires significant work but offers the opportunity to rehab a unique hillside home or expand to take advantage of the RD1.5 zoning which allows up to 5 units.

A 4-car carport greets you at street level and a gated entry provides great privacy. Mature trees and lush landscaping create a magical feeling throughout the property.

Highlights 1 bed / 1 bath

871 Sq Ft

8,117 Sq Ft Lot

Price: $899,000

Property Website

Open House Saturday, Sept. 7: 2 pm -5 pm

The long-time owners have taken great care to preserve the integrity of the original home.

The home features a large living room, kitchen, a spacious bedroom and bathroom as well as room under the home for additional living or bonus space.

The backyard has a patio area along with koi pond and is private and tranquil. Incredible views of the Hollywood sign and the city are visible throughout the property.

Great central Silver Lake location close to many shops, restaurants and nightlife.

Presented by Rob Kallick, Take Sunset Team 323-775-6305

rob@takesunset.com

DRE# 01871966 Justin Freeling, Compass 310.948.5553

justin.freeling@compass.com

DRE# 01927532

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Take Sunset Team