Prime Silver Lake fixer on a large hillside lot with amazing views

1720 Griffith Park Boulevard | Silver Lake
Located just steps from Sunset Junction, this 1BR/1BA bungalow requires significant work but offers the opportunity to rehab a unique hillside home or expand to take advantage of the RD1.5 zoning which allows up to 5 units.
A 4-car carport greets you at street level and a gated entry provides great privacy. Mature trees and lush landscaping create a magical feeling throughout the property.
The long-time owners have taken great care to preserve the integrity of the original home.
The home features a large living room, kitchen, a spacious bedroom and bathroom as well as room under the home for additional living or bonus space.
The backyard has a patio area along with koi pond and is private and tranquil. Incredible views of the Hollywood sign and the city are visible throughout the property.
Great central Silver Lake location close to many shops, restaurants and nightlife.
