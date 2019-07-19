Privacy and views forever at this charming Silver Lake 1940s bungalow

3016 Windsor Avenue| Silver Lake
Located in a quiet and rarely available location just above the Silver Lake reservoir, this 2-bedroom/1-bath home (956 square-feet) includes a detached studio space (222 square-feet).
A front gate and lush landscaping greets you from the street as you enter into your own private sanctuary.
The main house features charm and style including hardwood floors, French doors, lofted ceiling and a character kitchen. Two bedrooms, one bathroom and a third room that can be used as a den or office.
Amazing indoor/outdoor flow can be found off the living room with an abundance of outdoor space including a patio and large deck which are perfect for entertaining and to take in the incredible views.
The detached studio is a great space to work from home or work on creative projects.
Located steps from the reservoir and popular Silver Lake spots such as Botanica, L&E Oyster Bar, LA Mill and much more. Sunset Junction is close by as well.
