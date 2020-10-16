You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Fenton Real Estate Team

Private compound vibes perched high above Silver Lake

Find spacious living, dining rooms and front patio with views of the reservoir

1.jpg

2258 Hidalgo Ave | Silver Lake

$2,349,000 | 4 Beds | 4 Baths | More

Private compound vibes perched high above Silver Lake on Hidalgo Dr. This stunning 4 bed, 4 bath home sits on a huge lot with a long gated driveway.

Enter the home to find spacious living and dining rooms that flow perfectly to the front patio that includes a built-in fire pit, views of the reservoir, Hollywood sign and observatory. The airy, modern kitchen boasts high-end appliances and an abundance of natural light.

This main level of the home also includes 3 of the bedrooms, all of which have a bathroom en-suite including the large primary suite that features a large 4 piece bath, walk-in closet and access to the lush rear patio area. Out back you can enjoy a flat, grassy yard, a picture perfect view of the San Gabriel mountains, a koi pond and multiple spaces for entertaining.

Head downstairs to the fourth bedroom, bathroom, laundry and a family room that would make a great spot for movie night. All of this plus owned solar panels and the perfect Silver Lake location.

Shannon Fenton

Joey Fenton

2.jpg
3.jpg
7.jpg
4.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
8.jpg
9.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of FentonLA.com

Tags

Recommended for you