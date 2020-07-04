Private Detached Bungalow in Silver Lake!

619 Micheltorena Street | Silver Lake
Nestled in back, away from the street, flanked on three sides by private, gated yards, one of three detached homes on a lot, this lovingly re-envisioned home with a touch of elegance is sure to check all the boxes.
For starters, location. Located in the South West side of Silver Lake, a quiet corner in the city, a block to Cafecito Organico, a few blocks to all the great eats in Virgil Village and Sunset Junction, a few short blocks to Bellevue Park.
But location isn't everything - this detached home is close to perfect: it shares no walls and comes with two private yards, one parking space, a bonus 6x6 storage shed, central AC and heat, washer/dryer in unit, solid Mahogany front and back doors, lots of light, completely upgraded with new appliances including new dishwasher, renovated bath, brand new kitchen, recessed lighting, dual pane wood windows and good closet space to boot.
What more can you ask for? All this, for an affordable price, it will be hard to pass up.
DETAILS:
- Offered at $535,000
- 2 bed / 1 bath
- 744 square feet
- HOA Dues: $250.00/month
- 1-parking space
- Central AC and heat
- In-unit laundry
- Private, gated front and back yards
- Bonus 6x6 storage shed
617-619 Micheltorena Street HOA FAQ, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
There are 3 units total in this community
- HOA dues cover insurance, gardener, finance management
- HOA owners are responsible for common area maintenance (each co-owner's portion is based on their square footage)
- Owner pays for their unit gas and electric (each unit is individually metered for gas and electric)
- Insurance covers the entire property, including walls-in (buyer does not need to get additional HO-6 policy)
- Pets are allowed
- Rental restrictions apply
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have the same usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- This is a new TIC community
Contact listing agent if you have further questions!
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with a small 3-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.
