Private Echo Park hilltop bungalow

This sweet Echo Park bungalow offers the rare combination of a hillside property with easy accessibility to all the best that this neighborhood has to offer.
Set up above and away from the street, this is truly a gated oasis, featuring views of the twinkling DTLA skyscape and a private modern patio ready for al fresco dining on these balmy summer eves, and twilight cocktails around the fire pit when the weather cools.
Two bedrooms and one bathroom, along with the kitchen and living spaces, on the main floor are replete with upgrades. From the living room, you can peer at the beautiful downtown LA skyline, or up the hill at a palm-tree-dotted horizon.
The entire house has mini-split systems for heating and cooling. On the lower level is the guest suite - or perfect as an Airbnb - with one bedroom and a bathroom. The space is permitted as a rec room, and is quite spacious with its own separate entrance and mini-split system for the ultimate in climate control.
The large open yard, an ideal spot to laze around on late Southern California nights, taking in the fabulous views while surrounded by greenery. Three individual street-side garages round out the property.
Minutes to Bacetti, Valerie Confections, Lassens, and so much more found only in Echo Park!