Property Owners and Managers Rent Faster, For Longer with LeaseUp

In the midst of the pandemic, property owners and managers can’t count on reliable rental income. And tens of thousands of Angelenos are living right at the edge, struggling to pay rent.
LeaseUp—powered by PATH—has a solution. The program matches property owners and managers who have vacant units with unhoused neighbors who are ready to rent. Backed by LAHSA (Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority) since 2018, LeaseUp works with more than 600 property owners and managers across South California.
Here’s why property owners and managers prefer LeaseUp:
- Fast, reliable rent & protection
- Holding fees to minimize loss while finding renters
- Monthly income you can count on
- Protection against damage of up to $10,000 with a government-backed safety net
- Vacancy loss funds if a match doesn’t work out or a tenant moves on
Dedicated support
- 24/7 support for property managers and owners starting on day one
- Immediate mediation if any issues arise with tenants
- Case managers who regularly check in on-site with tenants
Interested in signing up for LeaseUp? See if you’re eligible to participate, and learn more at leaseupla.org.
*Note: LeaseUp is not to be confused with LeaseUp!LA.com.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of LeaseUp