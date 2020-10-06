Proudly perched above Corralitas in Silver Lake

2559 Corralitas Dr | Silver Lake
$1,349,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Proudly perched above Corralitas sits a magical home that encompasses everything Silver Lake.
This 3 Bed, 2 Bath home has character & charm combined with a perfect touch of modern function. The interior features include a sleek kitchen that connects perfectly with the homes common areas that include formal living & dining rooms. Off of the main hall you will find two large bedrooms and a well appointed bath.
Head downstairs to the spacious primary suite with a separate entrance that could also be utilized as the perfect in-law suite. Other amenities include central air/heat, copper plumbing throughout, upgraded electrical, owned solar panels and a 2 car garage with an awesome roof-top patio!
This home offers privacy and a prime location to everything L.A as well as a massive terraced backyard with endless possibilities. Stop by to enjoy Southern California living for yourself!
Shannon Fenton
- FentonLA.com
- (310) 365-6118
- shannon@fentonla.com
- DRE# 01906521
Joey Fenton
- FentonLA.com
- (323) 605-2780
- joey@fentonla.com
- DRE# 01929905
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of FentonLA.com