Proudly perched above Corralitas in Silver Lake

A perfect touch of modern function

2559 Corralitas Dr | Silver Lake

$1,349,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More

Proudly perched above Corralitas sits a magical home that encompasses everything Silver Lake.

This 3 Bed, 2 Bath home has character & charm combined with a perfect touch of modern function. The interior features include a sleek kitchen that connects perfectly with the homes common areas that include formal living & dining rooms. Off of the main hall you will find two large bedrooms and a well appointed bath.

Head downstairs to the spacious primary suite with a separate entrance that could also be utilized as the perfect in-law suite. Other amenities include central air/heat, copper plumbing throughout, upgraded electrical, owned solar panels and a 2 car garage with an awesome roof-top patio!

This home offers privacy and a prime location to everything L.A as well as a massive terraced backyard with endless possibilities. Stop by to enjoy Southern California living for yourself!

Shannon Fenton

Joey Fenton

