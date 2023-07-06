sponsored Presented by El Centro del Pueblo Provide tutoring and summer supportive services for Echo Park Family Source Center Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save El Centro Del Pueblo Family Source CenterSeeking collaborative partner to provide tutoring and youth summer supportive services for youth ages 12-20 for the city funded FamilySource center program.El Centro Del Pueblo is currently seeking a non-profit organization to apply as a collaborative partner in providing tutoring and summer supportive services for the Echo Park community.Please include a line-item budget of $45,000 which should include providing tutoring and youth summer supportive services for eligible participants.El Centro Del Pueblo will close this process by July 30, 2023Please submit the following items to be considered:Letter of IntentBrief program narrative outlining your proposal (do not exceed 5 pages)budget narrative outlining costsProgram budget on ExcelPlease contact Adriana Rincon FSC Program Director at arincon@ecdpla.org and cc Lidia Martinez at Lmecdp@yahoo.com for the bid package and budget forms.This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of El Centro del Pueblo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save