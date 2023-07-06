sponsored Presented by El Centro del Pueblo Provide VITA tax services for Echo Park FamilySource Center Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save El Centro Del Pueblo FamilySource CenterSeeking collaborative partner to provide VITA tax services for the city-funded FamilySource center program.El Centro Del Pueblo is currently seeking a non-profit organization to apply as a collaborative partner in providing VITA tax services for the Echo Park community.Please include a line item budget of $45,000 which should include providing VITA tax services and support for eligible participants.El Centro Del Pueblo will close this process by July 30, 2023Please submit the following items to be considered:Letter of IntentBrief program narrative outlining your proposal (do not exceed 5 pages)budget narrative outlining costsProgram budget on ExcelPlease contact Adriana Rincon FSC Program Director at arincon@ecdpla.org and cc Lidia Martinez at Lmecdp@yahoo.com for the bid package and budget forms.This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of El Centro del Pueblo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save