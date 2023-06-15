 Skip to main content
sponsored
Presented by the Skylight Theatre

"RECOMMENDED! One of the FUNNIEST performances I’ve seen this year!" — Stage Raw

NO PLACE LIKE GANDERSHEIM proves that home is where the art is

Ad for gandershiem show website

NOW - June 25

Don’t miss this time-warping World Premiere comedy! From medieval Germany to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, take a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history.

