Refined Montecito Heights Mid-Century Sanctuary

3999 Evadale Dr | Montecito Heights
4 Beds 2.75 Baths | Offered at $1,189,000
1,736 sqft + approx 330 sqft bonus space | 5,626 sq ft lot
Riddle: What do golden autumnal light on rolling hills, miles of natural green space hiking trails, Peanut Lake, wildlife and sublime bird watching have in common?
Answer: The backyard of this refined, modernized mid-century home perched at Debs Park’s edge.
Taken down to the studs and recomposed - oriented for light, views and best use of space. Every detail is meticulously planned, and thoughtfully positioned with nature in mind. The tree-house primary has a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom, where one can soak in the tub while taking in verdant views.
Upstairs, the airy living space connects the outside with the indoor, with mountain views and a keen awareness of the surrounding environment.
Outside, a gently sloping, usable yard-turned-wildlife habitat, and a true sanctuary planted with drought-tolerant natives and a stream running through. Over-sized solar panels are just one of the green elements to this mindful home.
Moments from literally acres of trails, and minutes to the hubs of Highland Park and South Pasadena.
Shhh… this may be best kept secret in Northeast L.A.
Open House:
- Fri Dec 3rd, 3:30pm-5:30pm
- Sat Dec 4th, 1pm-4pm
- Sun Dec 5th, 1pm-4pm
- Mon Dec 6th, 3:30pm-5:30pm
- Tue Dec 7th, 11am-2pm
