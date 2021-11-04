Relationships Matter Most When It Comes to the Next LAUSD Superintendent

By Alicia Montgomery, Ed.D. Executive Director Center for Powerful Public Schools and Elmer G. Roldan, Executive Director, Communities In Schools of Los Angeles (CISLA)
Choosing a new LAUSD superintendent is no simple task. With applications due on November 5, and nearly 30,000 parent and community surveys submitted to date, the LAUSD Board has a lot to consider.
Prospective superintendents should be excited about coming to LA. This city is home not only to the second-largest public school district in America, but also to a thriving ecosystem of public, nonprofit, and philanthropic education institutions. With new rounds of education funding on the horizon, this is a chance to be part of an unprecedented journey of transformation.
But there are still many challenges, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need a leader who will rise to those challenges while building bridges along the way. LAUSD’s next superintendent must be a relationship-builder, willing and able to unite all facets of LA’s complex educational landscape.
An Urgent Need for Change
LAUSD is the second largest school district in the country, serving over 460,000 students. Nearly 75% are Latino and thanks to decades of collective effort, 80% of our Latino students in LAUSD now graduate from high school. But as the conditions for transformation get stronger, so too does the urgent need for change. Even pre-pandemic, less than half of LAUSD’s high school class of 2019 met the eligibility requirements for California’s public universities.
The LA Times recently published an analysis finding that more than 200,000 students are not meeting grade-level goals in math and reading. Additionally, they also report that the gap in grades that existed before the pandemic between Black and Latino students and white and Asian counterparts widened to as much as 21 percentage points.
There’s a tremendous opportunity right around the corner, as LAUSD is set to receive $5.5 billion in recovery funds over the next three years. That money is coming to a city already rich with resources: talented educators and advocates, community organizations with proven impacts, and a world-renowned culture of creativity and innovation. The pandemic has forced us to question everything we took for granted about the systems in which we live. Now we have a chance to collectively envision, and then create, a school system that truly lifts up all students – not just the most privileged.
A Superintendent That Reaches Out
To make this happen, the new LAUSD superintendent will have to reach out. They must proactively invite families, educators, civic and business leaders, elected officials, and others into the decision-making process. This includes:
• Inspiring and supporting educators of all kinds to execute innovative ideas in their communities
• Promoting collaboration among educators and creating opportunities to share best practices throughout LA County
• Pursuing strategic partnerships with community organizations to address broader systemic issues, and with media outlets to ensure families are informed and engaged
• Operating as one with the LAUSD Board, breaking down silos and cementing relationships based on trust and accountability
• Being prepared to center equity when confronted with daunting fiscal realities after recovery funds are depleted
As the LAUSD Board moves into the next phase of the superintendent search, prioritizing relationships is key. LA deserves a superintendent who will look beyond the district’s offices and schools, bringing together the wealth of knowledge and potential that this city holds, in all its forms.
This article is sponsored by Great Public Schools Now, which has provided a grant to The Eastsider to expand education coverage.