Remodeled Highland Park Compound

821 N Ave 50 | Highland Park
Front Unit (2Br+1Ba) | Rear Unit (1Br+1Ba) | Offered at $1,249,000 | More
Amazing fully remodeled craftsman home with additional rear unit, plus 2 car garage and HUGE storage room and basement!
Talk about value and potential! The front house is 2BR+1BA and a spacious 1,024 SF with charming original built-in bookshelves and a decorative fireplace. The rear apartment is a 1BR+1BA and appx 576 SF.
The property has been completely remodeled and is vacant, making this ideal for multi-generational living, someone who wants a separate office and/or studio. Updates include; copper plumbing, new electrical, engineered hardwood flooring, stone countertops, kitchen & bathroom cabinets, tankless water heaters, recessed lighting, central heat and air, stainless steel appliances, in-unit stackable washer/dryers, and more.
The yard is an absolute oasis with fruit trees, garden beds to grow your own, and a sizable patio deck for hosting dinner parties, a play area, etc. There is a 2 car garage with attached bonus storage room ideal for a home office or gym, art or music studio, workshop, or storage. TONS of usable space. Did we mention the huge basement for even more storage!?!
The location is spectacular, as it's situated off El Paso, giving you super easy access to York Blvd, Figueroa, and Eagle Rock Blvd. Best location in Highland Park!
Open House:
- Saturday 2/12 at 1pm-4pm
Charlie Coronado
- 323-841-2911
- charlie@coronadoreg.com
Dana Coronado
- 310-562-9630
- dmendez@kw.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Income Properties LA