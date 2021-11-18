Renovated Midcentury Garvanza Home

6341 Church Street | Garvanza
$1,199,000 |3 beds 2 bath | 1,248 SQFT/8,228 SQFT lot
Welcome creatives, designers and dreamers.
Thoughtfully re-designed home located in historic Garvanza, combines nods to period design with the simplicity of contemporary composition. Warm, earthy touches make this home feel livable and aspirational.
Natural hardwood floors seamlessly grace the main rooms as you step into a living area that is open and spacious. Clean lines and a smooth stucco fireplace with live edge mantel serves as a partition to a dining area with large picture windows.
The kitchen is inviting and bright and transitions flawlessly with terracotta tiling. Terrazzo counters & wooden open shelving continue the modern yet period vibe. All new appliances that are only slightly outshined by a covet worthy cream Smeg fridge and cozy breakfast nook surrounded by windows, for morning inspiration.
• Find out more about this home
This home has two original bedrooms that are bright and spacious and a third primary suite located garden side with french doors and a newly reimagined full bath with terrazzo floors and shade variation porcelain tiles. The cane vanity with Travertine sinks is a design delight. The large second bathroom is equally impressive, with teak vanity, a large circular mirror and stand in shower with dramatic green porcelain tiles.
A backyard that promises quintessential LA outdoor living, with multi-tiered patio spaces. Lounge or dine with friends on the lower terrace accented with a brick oven and succulent filled garden boxes, or make your way upstairs to the flat lot ready to be re-designed for sun, star or moon gazing.
The detached, partially-finished garage/studio completes the scene as an ideal space for creative pursuits.
Open House
- Thursday, November 18: 3:30pm - 5:30pm
- Friday, November 19: 3:30pm - 5:30pm
- Saturday, November 20, 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Sunday, November 21, 1:00pm - 4:00pm
Stephen McAlpin
- DRE #02044413
- L34 Group | KWLF
- 323-400-9656
- stephen@L34group.com & admin@L34group.com
