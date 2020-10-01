You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Ali Jack | Compass Real Estate

Renovated Modern Craftsman in HiFi

Desirable two story home completely reimagined with style and plenty of space

DSC09707.JPG

118 Robinson Street  | Historic Filipinotown

$875,000 | 4 Beds | 2 Baths | More

Welcome home to your modern Craftsman dreams in the heart of trendy Filipinotown!

Completely reimagined with style and boasting over 2000 sq ft of living space, this desirable two story home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths all under $1M. Enter to a fantastic open floor plan perfect for entertaining complete with Farm sink, designer cabinets, breakfast bar and recessed lighting.

Additional Den off second living room perfect for relaxing, kids play area, an additional bedroom or home office. Enjoy al fresco dining in your own enclosed backyard complete with persimmon trees, and multiple seating areas.

Plenty of off street parking and a freestanding garage. It's within close proximity to Virgil Village, Silver Lake, DTLA and K-Town. Less than a mile away from the subway center in K-town, Valarie Confections, Sqirl and Cafecito Organico. Welcome home!

Presented by

DSC09727.JPG
DSC09732.JPG
DSC09772.JPG
DSC09952.jpg
DSC09932.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Ali Jack Compass Real Estate