Renovated Modern Craftsman in HiFi

118 Robinson Street | Historic Filipinotown
$875,000 | 4 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Welcome home to your modern Craftsman dreams in the heart of trendy Filipinotown!
Completely reimagined with style and boasting over 2000 sq ft of living space, this desirable two story home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths all under $1M. Enter to a fantastic open floor plan perfect for entertaining complete with Farm sink, designer cabinets, breakfast bar and recessed lighting.
Additional Den off second living room perfect for relaxing, kids play area, an additional bedroom or home office. Enjoy al fresco dining in your own enclosed backyard complete with persimmon trees, and multiple seating areas.
Plenty of off street parking and a freestanding garage. It's within close proximity to Virgil Village, Silver Lake, DTLA and K-Town. Less than a mile away from the subway center in K-town, Valarie Confections, Sqirl and Cafecito Organico. Welcome home!
