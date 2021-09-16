Republic of Lucha brings “Lucha Movie Nights”

Republic of Lucha
1020 Mission St “H” | South Pasadena
Right by the Gold Line and five minutes from York Boulevard, Republic of Lucha has announced the remainder of their “LUCHA MOVIE CLUB” program, which screens some of the best, rarest and craziest movies from the Lucha-cinema genre on their beautiful outdoor rooftop. All films either subtitled or dubbed in English:
• September 18: “The Panther Women”
• October 2: “Mil Mascaras Vs Las Vampiras”
• October 15: “Santo Vs The Vampire Women”
• October 16: “The Bat Woman”
• October 23: “Santo y Blue Demon en el Mundo de los Muertos” (In Spanish)
• October 29: “El Vampiro y el Sexo”
• October 30: “Night of the Bloody Apes”
For movie nights, doors open at 7:30 pm and movies start at 8:30 pm. All films have a personalized intro by the Lucha Bros. Pizza, popcorn and treats are available. $15 GA, tix HERE
What is Republic of Lucha?
Republic of Lucha is a retail store, art gallery and event space dedicated 100% to the culture of Lucha Libre, owned and created by the Lucha Brothers (aka Penta Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)!
The LA Times has named ROL “BEST OF 2021” (Small business shopping, SGV) and Pasadena Weekly has called it “Quirky. The perfect gift shop.”
Republic of Lucha is open Wednesday - Sunday 11AM - 7PM
