Republic of Lucha celebrates“Luchaween”!

Republic of Lucha
1020 Mission St “H” | South Pasadena
Located in North East LA, “Republic of Lucha” announces its Halloween and Dia de Muertos program! The LA Times named ROL “BEST OF 2021” and Pasadena Weekly called it “Quirky. The perfect gift shop”.
The new gallery exhibit, “Luchaween Vol. 2,” by photographer Ari de Alba premieres at Republic of Lucha October 13th and runs through November 23rd, free to the public during regular business hours.
This highly anticipated exhibit is the second edition of de Alba’s creative photography fusing Lucha Libre superstars with Halloween iconography. These 22 one-of-a-kind framed prints will be available for purchase starting Friday October 15th.
Their holiday program concludes on Sunday October 31st with their 1st Annual Day of the Dead Altar Competition, with free trick or treating, Day of the Dead Altar festival and competition and Halloween afterparty! FREE. Altar registration deadline is October 23rd. More info here.
And their wildly successful “Lucha Movie Club” screens the final 5 films of 2021 until Spring, with the iconic “Santo Vs The Vampire Women” playing Friday the 15th.
For movie nights doors open at 7:30 pm and movies start at 8:15 pm. Pizza, popcorn and treats are available. $15 GA, tix HERE
Republic of Lucha is open Wednesday - Sunday 11AM - 7PM
- October 15: “Santo Vs The Vampire Women”
- October 16: “The Bat Woman”
- October 23: “Santo y Blue Demon en el Mundo de los Muertos” (In Spanish)
- October 29: “El Vampiro y el Sexo”
- October 30: “Night of the Bloody Apes”
Instagram @republicoflucha
Facebook @republicoflucha
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Republic of Lucha