Presented by Republic of Lucha

Republic of Lucha hosts “Posada Del Mal” Holiday Party Saturday December 11th!

Republic of Lucha is a retail store, art gallery and event space dedicated 100% to the culture of Lucha Libre, owned and created by the Lucha Brothers!

snapseed_159_1.jpg

Republic of Lucha

1020 Mission St “H” | South Pasadena

“Republic of Lucha” will close out 2021 with a “Posada” holiday celebration! The “Posada del Mal” will happen at Republic of Lucha on Saturday December 11th starting at 4 pm! Wrestling Superstars and store owners Penta 0M and Rey Fenix will be in attendance alongside special guests Taya Valkyrie and Konnan.

There will be food, tamales, champurrado, drinks, music and the official launch of Republic of Lucha’s new “Perros del Mal” merchandise line celebrating the legendary Mexican Lucha Libre faction. Local favorite GRILL ‘EM ALL will also be on hand serving their delicious and legendary burgers and debuting their brand new official Lucha Bros-themed burger on that day!

The Posada is FREE to attend but PLEASE NOTE: there will be no autographs or pictures with the wrestlers during the festivities so they may enjoy the event as well. Meet & Greet passes for autographs and photos are available for purchase separately HERE. The store’s door will stay open through the event for any holiday shopping with special discounts and items!

The LA Times named ROL “BEST OF 2021” and Pasadena Weekly called it “Quirky. The perfect gift shop”.

republicoflucha.com

Instagram @republicoflucha

Facebook @republicoflucha 

snapseed_117.jpg

