Presented by Republic of Lucha

Republic of Lucha invites you to celebrate “Luchaween”!

Republic of Lucha is a retail store, art gallery and event space dedicated 100% to the culture of Lucha Libre, owned and created by the Lucha Brothers!

1020 Mission St “H” | South Pasadena

Located in North East LA, “Republic of Lucha” announces its Halloween and Dia de Muertos program! The LA Times named ROL “BEST OF 2021”  and Pasadena Weekly called it “Quirky. The perfect gift shop.”

“LUCHAWEEN Vol 2” Exhibition

ROL proudly invites the public to their brand new gallery exhibit, “LUCHAWEEN Vol 2” by Ari de Alba. The exhibit is a series of 22 horror/gothic inspired photographs starring Lucha Libre superstars Penta 0M, Rey Fenix and Thunder Rosa.

Day of the Dead Altar Festival & Competition

Republic of Lucha’s Day of the Dead Altar Festival & Competition is happening Sunday October 31st! First prize is a professional Lucha Brothers mask! Registration deadline is October 27th, information on entering the competition can be found here.

The festival includes FREE TRICK-OR-TREATING for kids, public viewing of the altars and a Halloween after party, FREE to the public. Costumes are highly encouraged! Food and drinks will be available. 

Rooftop Lucha Movie screenings

Their sensational “Lucha Movie Club” rooftop Lucha Movie screenings continues with only three classics left in 2021:

  • October 23: “Santo y Blue Demon en el Mundo de los Muertos” (In Spanish)
  • October 29: “El Vampiro y el Sexo”
  • October 30: “Night of the Bloody Apes”

For movie nights doors open at 7:30 pm and movies start at 8:15 pm. Pizza, popcorn and treats are available. $15 GA, tix HERE

Republic of Lucha is open Wednesday - Sunday 11AM - 7PM

republicoflucha.com

Instagram @republicoflucha

Facebook @republicoflucha

