Republic of Lucha presents “Halloween Lucha Movie Nights”!

Republic of Lucha
1020 Mission St “H” | South Pasadena
Lucha Libre superstars “the Lucha Brothers” Penta Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix have opened their own retail store, art gallery and event space “Republic of Lucha” to critical acclaim. The LA Times has named ROL “BEST OF 2021” (Small business shopping, SGV) and Pasadena Weekly has called it “Quirky. The perfect gift shop”.
Their rooftop movie club has been a hit, screening the best and rarest Lucha Libre Movie Classics on weekends. With Halloween around the corner the remainder of their 2021 program will feature SIX horror-lucha classics starting with “Mil Mascaras vs Las Vampiras” on October 2nd and wrapping up on Halloween eve with an encore screening of the legendary Lucha-gore classic “Night of the Bloody Apes”! All films either subtitled or dubbed in English.
- October 2: “Mil Mascaras Vs Las Vampiras”
- October 15: “Santo Vs The Vampire Women”
- October 16: “The Bat Woman”
- October 23: “Santo y Blue Demon en el Mundo de los Muertos” (In Spanish)
- October 29: “El Vampiro y el Sexo”
- October 30: “Night of the Bloody Apes”
“Lucha Movie Nights” doors 7:30 pm, movies 8:15 pm. Pizza, popcorn and treats are available. $15 GA, tix HERE
Republic of Lucha is open Wednesday - Sunday 11AM - 7PM
Instagram: @republicoflucha
Facebook: @republicoflucha
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Republic of Lucha