Presented by Republic of Lucha

Republic of Lucha Presents "Lucha Movie Nights"

Republic of Lucha is a retail store, art gallery and event space dedicated 100% to the culture of Lucha Libre, owned and created by the Lucha Brothers!

Rooftop lucha movie screening

Republic of Lucha

1020 Mission St “H” | South Pasadena

Lucha Libre superstars Penta Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix opened their store, art gallery and event space “Republic of Lucha” to critical acclaim last year. The LA Times named ROL “BEST OF 2021” and Pasadena Weekly has called it “Quirky. The perfect gift shop.”

The unique space recently celebrated its One Year Anniversary with its first-ever Lucha Libre show in their parking lot. The show received rave reviews and features superstars the Lucha Bros, John Hennigan, Taya Valkyrie, AEW superstars Top Flight, Konnan and many more. The show is available for streaming on FITE.

Rooftop Lucha Movie Club

Their rooftop LUCHA MOVIE CLUB received critical acclaim in its inaugural 2021 edition, screening 18 Lucha films from the 1960’s and 70’s, the only film program of its kind in the world.

Santo Vs The Riders of Terror

April 9 | Doors: 7:30 | Show:  8pm

Tickets

The 1970 classic “Santo Vs The Riders of Terror,” the only Lucha-Western marks the start of their recently announced 2022 18-film program, scheduled to conclude on Halloween night. All movies are screened outdoors on their rooftop.

“Lucha Movie Nights” doors 7:30 pm, movie 8:00 pm. Pizza, popcorn and treats are available. $15 GA, tix and complete program HERE.

Republic of Lucha is open Wednesday - Sunday 11AM - 7PM

republicoflucha.com

Instagram @republicoflucha

Facebook @republicoflucha 

lucha one year anniverasry

