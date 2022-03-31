Republic of Lucha Presents "Lucha Movie Nights"

Republic of Lucha
1020 Mission St “H” | South Pasadena
Lucha Libre superstars Penta Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix opened their store, art gallery and event space “Republic of Lucha” to critical acclaim last year. The LA Times named ROL “BEST OF 2021” and Pasadena Weekly has called it “Quirky. The perfect gift shop.”
The unique space recently celebrated its One Year Anniversary with its first-ever Lucha Libre show in their parking lot. The show received rave reviews and features superstars the Lucha Bros, John Hennigan, Taya Valkyrie, AEW superstars Top Flight, Konnan and many more. The show is available for streaming on FITE.
Rooftop Lucha Movie Club
Their rooftop LUCHA MOVIE CLUB received critical acclaim in its inaugural 2021 edition, screening 18 Lucha films from the 1960’s and 70’s, the only film program of its kind in the world.
“Santo Vs The Riders of Terror”
April 9 | Doors: 7:30 | Show: 8pm
The 1970 classic “Santo Vs The Riders of Terror,” the only Lucha-Western marks the start of their recently announced 2022 18-film program, scheduled to conclude on Halloween night. All movies are screened outdoors on their rooftop.
“Lucha Movie Nights” doors 7:30 pm, movie 8:00 pm. Pizza, popcorn and treats are available. $15 GA, tix and complete program HERE.
Republic of Lucha is open Wednesday - Sunday 11AM - 7PM
Instagram @republicoflucha
Facebook @republicoflucha
