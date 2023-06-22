Restored Los Feliz Craftsman with Backhouse

Located just east of Hillhurst, this classic Craftsman and detached backhouse are ensconced by mature, landscaped grounds, making this hard to find mini-compound the perfect retreat to call home.
The 1,730 sq ft 3br/2ba main property and 410 sq ft permitted studio ADU were both taken down to the studs and revitalized in 2023, revealing a California-casual interior blending clean lines, understated sophistication, and gorgeous natural materials. Between the classic Craftsman exterior and menocore-esque interior by @OmeDezin, 4443 Kingswell suits the palate of even the most discerning Eastsider.
Inside, the open concept living-dining-kitchen layout is great for entertaining, while the connected mudroom with laundry hookups, walk-in pantry, and additional attic storage space facilitates convenient, functional living.
The kitchen boasts paneled Thermador smart appliances, plus new HVAC, electric, and plumbing throughout. The hallway separates the living area from two well-sized bedrooms and a large main bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a private bathroom, and French doors that open to the backyard.
The outdoor oasis includes a beautiful, barrel-style sauna, outdoor kitchen with a BBQ, sink, and fridge nook, plus plenty of space to enjoy golden hour cocktails with friends while the kids play in the yard.
Here you’ll find yourself surrounded by single-family homes and great neighbors, and only a short stroll away are classic Hillhurst go-to's like Alcove, Jeni's, Home, and All Time. Walk your kids to school at the highly rated Franklin Avenue Elementary or LILA (Lycee International - Private French School), get your caffeine fix at Maru, or take a 3-minute walk to work at Prospect Studios.
Currently being restored on the same block is the iconic craftsman where Walt Disney produced his first animations in 1923. Buy this home and start your own magical journey 100 years later!