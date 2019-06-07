Revitalized English Cottage in Atwater Village!

3159 Hollydale Drive | Atwater Village
The perfect combination of original charm and contemporary upgrades. You are immediately greeted with a picture perfect fence as you walk up the brick walkway.
Enter into an open-concept, yet still cozy living space with arched doorways, ornamental iron light fixtures, and an abundance of natural light. Living room with a gas fireplace and a staircase leading to a bonus attic space!
Brand new chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range featuring Italian burners and waterfall edge quartz countertops. Continue down the hallway to the three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a master with en-suite.
As you walk out to the backyard you will fall in love with an immaculately landscaped entertainer's dream yard, surrounded by lush landscape and fruit trees. Custom concrete work, with synthetic low maintenance grass. Finished garage with french doors leading to brand new pergola.
Many other upgrades include: New AC, new electrical, copper plumbing.