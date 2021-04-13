Romantic Spanish Bungalow

1838 Alsace Ave | Los Angeles
$1,149,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
What started as a “project” some 18 years ago has morphed into a romantic hideaway with attention to every detail, rarely seen in homes today.
This 2 BD / Office (3rd BD) 1924 Spanish home centers life around a beautiful garden and effortlessly blends indoor & outdoor spaces. Rich oak floors, recycled wood & stained glass windows, French doors, built-ins, 9’+ ceilings, custom rosewood shelving, a modernized kitchen and a gorgeous bath are all sure to impress.
The detached Casita is well thought out with custom wood bi-fold doors, concrete floors, a kitchenette and a ½ bath. You will be captivated by the privacy of the professionally landscaped yard which features an outdoor shower, a deck with bar seating & a cowboy bath, a grassy area and a wisteria covered & gated driveway which is better suited for dinner parties.
Located in commuter friendly Mid-City, halfway between DTLA and the beach. Zoned LARD1.5 which offers even more possibilities. This is truly a special home!
Robert Carey
- DRE#:01351849
- 213-247-1265
- robert.carey@compass.com
