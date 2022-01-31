 Skip to main content
Presented by Income Properties LA

RTI Vacant Lot in Angelino Heights

1116_e_edgeware_street_view (1).jpg

1116 E. Edgeware Road | Angelino Heights

Super rare opportunity to build your dream home on a vacant lot in Angelino Heights.

Comes with RTI plans for a three-story (5Br + 4.5Ba) 3,800 SF custom craftsman home.

The residence is three-levels and features high ceilings, and a versatile, open floorplan that can work for various uses: multigenerational living, home office, home gym, etc.

Find out more about this property

This location offers tranquil views of Echo Park and proximity to Sunset Blvd the main thoroughfare in Echo Park.

The plans have been approved by the Angelino Heights HPOZ and awaiting the right buyer!

For more details, contact:

1116_e_edgeware__axonometric_images_002 (1).jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Income Properties LA

