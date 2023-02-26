Rudolph Schindler Howenstein House

The Karl Howenstein Residence, remodeled by R.M. Schindler is an extraordinary property located in the Monterey Hills area of South Pasadena. Thoughtfully sited on four solid line parcels and perched on top of a promontory, the home offers awe-inspiring views from nearly every room, with a unique focus on urban beauty and natural grandeur. The light-filled residence becomes its own compass and sundial as the day's light traverses throughout the interior. From the secluded private driveway to the expansive vistas of the Los Angeles skyline, mountaintops, and valleys, you will be mesmerized by the beauty of this architectural gem steeped in California’s modernist history. The ultimate opportunity to reimagine this residence and create a private hilltop estate with views from downtown to the ocean awaits.
Schindler's design offers an innovative way of combining natural light, architecture, and engineering. The resolution of the corner construction allows for ample amounts of daylight to enter through glazing and clerestories. By embracing natural light, this innovative design offers an opportunity to create a truly transformational space. The combination of natural light and carefully crafted architecture creates a stunning backdrop for modern living.
This light-filled home offers potential buyers an exciting chance to restore or expand, a unique property. Buyers will have ample opportunity to create an extraordinary home in this beautiful setting.