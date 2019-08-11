1920s Bungalow with Plenty of Living Space in a Central Los Angeles Location

4710 Clinton Street | Los Angeles
Welcome back to the time where location was everything.
4710 Clinton Street is a great combo of modern living with all the bells and whistles and a central location in L.A.
This original 1920s Bungalow is highlighted as a condo alternative with plenty of living space and parking. Featuring a brand new kitchen with Quartz countertops, all new stainless steel appliances, center island, recessed lighting throughout, new flooring, new plumbing/electrical, and all new dual pane windows.
More upgrades include brand new central AC/heat, water heater, laundry area, and new modern fencing at the entrance. Central to Hollywood/Melrose/NELA/and DTLA, this home is a one of a kind that you definitely don't wanna miss.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Alex Lozano | Compass