1920s Bungalow with Plenty of Living Space in a Central Los Angeles Location

  • By Alex Lozano at Compass
4710 Clinton Street | Los Angeles

Welcome back to the time where location was everything.

4710 Clinton Street is a great combo of modern living with all the bells and whistles and a central location in L.A.

This original 1920s Bungalow is highlighted as a condo alternative with plenty of living space and parking. Featuring a brand new kitchen with Quartz countertops, all new stainless steel appliances, center island, recessed lighting throughout, new flooring, new plumbing/electrical, and all new dual pane windows.

More upgrades include brand new central AC/heat, water heater, laundry area, and new modern fencing at the entrance. Central to Hollywood/Melrose/NELA/and DTLA, this home is a one of a kind that you definitely don't wanna miss.

