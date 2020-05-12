Safety and Security in Uncertain Times

Essential Advice From Your Local Insurance Expert
Without a doubt, we’re living in unprecedented times. Life as we knew it has changed, and changed faster than any of us could have predicted.
So more than ever before, we need the peace of mind that the things we love and have worked hard for are protected. Our families and loved ones. Our homes. Our businesses. Our investments.
That’s where insurance comes in. The first true insurance company was founded in the wake of the Great Fire of London in 1666. The disaster proved the need for proactive protection.
Unfortunately, many people still look at insurance as optional or unnecessary until it’s too late.
With insurance, you are buying security and peace of mind. Some key benefits are:
• You create security for you and your family in the event that you lose your earning power through job loss or disability.
• You have the funds to meet the costs of liability claims made against you.
• You’ll provide financial security for your family in the event of your death.
• You’re covered if someone who isn’t insured damages your property or injures you.
• You protect yourself against the damage caused by some of the modern financial crimes such as cyber crime or identity theft.
The coverages everyone needs are: Life insurance, Homeowners or Renters insurance, Auto and/or Motorcycle insurance. These can be personalized and augmented with Personal Articles Floaters and Umbrella policies. Business owners need a customized portfolio of insurance coverages based on their specific industry or enterprise.
Working with an experienced, licensed insurance advisor from a top agency is key to ensuring you have the right coverages in place.
