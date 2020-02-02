Santa Cecilia Orchestra presents a "Luminous Music" Concert

Santa Cecilia Orchestra
Sonia Marie De Leon de Vega, conductor
Luminous music dazzles, shines and radiates pure joy and emotions.
Our concert embodies this conceit, beginning with the virtuosity of Vivaldi’s Concerto Grosso and followed by Albinoni’s haunting “Adagio” from the series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” The Albinoni is a beloved work that has been used in dozens of films, television shows and pop songs.
Next, Concertmaster Yi-Huan Zhao and flutes Salpy Kerkonain and Karin Hoesli take center stage as soloists in J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, weaving a tapestry of musical colors.
The program concludes with one of Holst’s most remembered works for strings: St. Paul’s Suite. The style reflects the craftsmanship of Holst’s transformation of simple English folk tunes into powerful symphonic settings. The Suite deeply evokes the spirit of England through its folk melodies and a finale that interweaves The Dargason with Greensleeves.
These are tuneful, highly imaginative pieces.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Santa Cecilia Orchestra