Santa Cecilia Orchestra presents a "Luminous Music" Concert

Santa Cecilia Orchestra

Sonia Marie De Leon de Vega, conductor

Luminous music dazzles, shines and radiates pure joy and emotions.

Our concert embodies this conceit, beginning with the virtuosity of Vivaldi’s Concerto Grosso and followed by Albinoni’s haunting “Adagio” from the series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” The Albinoni is a beloved work that has been used in dozens of films, television shows and pop songs.

Concert Info Sunday, Feb. 9 | 4 pm

Occidental College, Thorne Hall

Eagle Rock



For more information call 323-259-3011



Concert Program Vivaldi- Concerto Grosso

Albinoni – Adagio for Strings

Bach- Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

Piazzolla- Oblivion and Libertango

Guerra- A la Antigua

Holst- St. Paul’s Suite

Next, Concertmaster Yi-Huan Zhao and flutes Salpy Kerkonain and Karin Hoesli take center stage as soloists in J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, weaving a tapestry of musical colors.

The program concludes with one of Holst’s most remembered works for strings: St. Paul’s Suite. The style reflects the craftsmanship of Holst’s transformation of simple English folk tunes into powerful symphonic settings. The Suite deeply evokes the spirit of England through its folk melodies and a finale that interweaves The Dargason with Greensleeves.

These are tuneful, highly imaginative pieces.

Presented by Santa Cecilia Orchestra Our Mission: Through live performances and stimulating music education programs, to share the beauty and inspiration of classical music with Southern California audiences, giving special focus to Latino communities that are underserved and underrepresented by the arts. Read more about the mission, leadership and history of the Santa Cecilia Orchestra.

