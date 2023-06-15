Santa Cecilia Orchestra Presents Summer Music Conservatory

Santa Cecilia Orchestra invites young musicians ages 12-18 to participate in the SCO Summer Music Conservatory Program. All workshops require an entry audition, which will be a video sent via email. The program is free and only requires a registration fee. More information our websitehttps://www.scorchestra.org/summer-arts-campor scorchestra.orgor call 323-259-3011.
Stringplayers (violin, viola, cello, bass) will play some arrangements of well-known classical pieces, as well as some other fun and exciting works for strings. Additionally, players will join a chamber group to perform in at the evening concert at the end of the week.
Beginning Strings:Recommended for string players with 1-2 years of lessons.
Intermediate: Recommended for string musicians with 2-3+ years of private lessons.
Chamber Winds:Flute, oboe, clarinet, and bassoon
Chamber Brass:French Horn, Trumpet, Trombone, and Tuba. Recommended for experienced wind players with previous ensemble experience.
Schedule:
BEGINNING STRINGS
Week 1
July 10-14, 2023
10:00 am - Noon; Monday - Friday
Week 2
July 17-21, 2023
10:00 am - Noon; Monday - Friday
INTERMEDIATE STRINGS
Week 1
July 10-14, 2023
1:00pm - 3:00pm; Monday - Friday
Week 2
July 17-21, 2023
1:00pm - 3:00pm; Monday - Friday
CHAMBER WINDS
July 10-14, 2023
4:00pm- 6:00 pm; Monday - Friday
For intermediate flute, clarinet, oboe, and bassoon players.
CHAMBER BRASS
July 17-21, 2023
4:00pm- 6:00 pm; Monday - Friday
For intermediate French Horn, Trumpet, Trombone, and Tuba players