Santa Cecilia Orchestra Presents Summer Music Conservatory

SC Center Orchestra

Registration deadline:  June 23, 2023 

Santa Cecilia Orchestra invites young musicians ages 12-18 to participate in the SCO Summer Music Conservatory Program. All workshops require an entry audition, which will be a video sent via email. The program is free and only requires a registration fee. More information our website https://www.scorchestra.org/summer-arts-camp or  scorchestra.org or call 323-259-3011.

Musica Del Pubeblo 1200

