Scandi Modern + Solar Coming Soon to Echo Park

Douglas 10 is an architecturally-designed community of 10 luxury single-family homes with solar on a quiet, low-traffic street in the hills of Echo Park. Private rooftop decks offer alfresco entertaining and sweeping views of DTLA and Sunset Junction.
Inspired by Scandi-modern design and a mix of moody and fun tones, our bespoke contemporary living has double-glazed, black-on-black glass windows, gourmet kitchens with quartz island waterfalls, luxury master baths and huge bedrooms, plus a host of smart-home and eco-conscious features.
“This Douglas 10 project is a special one for me,” explains Jake Van Daele, Chief Operating Officer of P Joseph, whose other ground-breaking residential projects include SJ Eaight, Marathon 12, and Cahuenga 18.
“I designed everything from the exterior elevations to the interior finishes in collaboration with our architects Newman Garrison + Partners," says Jake. "It’s those little details of a home that separate the average run-of-the-mill from truly-great. And Douglas is a great project for us.”
P Joseph also has an Eagle Rock project in the pipeline called EagleRock17, a dual residential + commercial development slated for Winter 2023.
“I am looking forward to personally hosting Hard Hat Tours of our upcoming projects to give our future homeowners insight into our process, and be available to answer any questions they might have,” says Jake. “I want to put a face to each of our projects and our company, rather than just being another developer. Over the years we have really grown as a company. Our design has expanded from cookie-cutter to offering truly unique residences. We have called every one of our previous homeowners to get their input on our past projects and are incorporating those comments into our new homes.”
P Joseph is a family-owned building company known for sustainable, design-forward communities and commitment to environmental and civic stewardship.
“Each home has been designed to be as energy efficient as possible,” notes Jake, “and through our partnership with the National Forest Foundation we have planted over 40,000 trees to lessen our impact. Within our communities we have focused on promoting the local businesses so that when homeowners move in, they know where to get a great cup of coffee and a breakfast burrito - vegan or otherwise! Our most recent community initiative is to donate a closet full of clothes and kitchenware to families in need with the sale of every home. We want to be different, not just in what we say but in what we do, and I think we are proving that.”
- Coming Spring 2023
- SQFT 2,000+
- Estimated Pricing from $1.2M
