Secluded Echo Park Multi-Use Retreat

A truly unique situation in the most desirable area of Elysian Heights

1533 Cerro Gordo Street | Elysian Heights

$1,579,000 | 4 Beds & 2 Baths | More

A rare opportunity to own a multi-use property in the peaceful hills of Echo Park, this classic 1920s Craftsman can serve as a 4+2 single family dwelling or easily converted to a 2+1 side-by-side duplex.

Enter the hillside retreat through a gated patio with a tranquil pond and lush landscaping. A modern, open kitchen has built-in cabinets and is graced by treetop views of the mountains and beyond. Enjoy work-from-home life from either the front office adjoining the pond, or the separate architect-designed studio bathed in skylights and windows.

Modern amenities include updated bathrooms, a tankless water heater, 2 HVAC zones, and dual pane windows. Abundant driveway parking, a carport for 2 cars, a 1-car garage, and a bonus space to live/work complete the offering.

Elysian heights retreat floorplan

