Sherman Oaks Designer Condo

14106 Dickens Street #104 |Sherman Oaks
2 bed, 2 bath | 1,666 sq. ft. | $689,000
Looking for the privacy of a home, but with the ease and convenience of condo living? Look no further than this south-of-the-boulevard rear, renovated unit in the heart of Sherman Oaks.
Easily entertain from your expansive living and dining rooms. The kitchen -- replete with stone counters, custom cabinetry, a spacious walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances -- will satisfy any home chef.
Hardwood and travertine floors ground the light-filled space, along with recessed lighting and custom shutters throughout.
The primary bedroom suite is a respite from urban living, which features 2 large walk-in closets and an adjoining bathroom with soaking tub. The 2nd bedroom is the perfect home office, guest bedroom, or nursery.
In-unit laundry hookups, 2 side-by-side parking spaces, a community pool, and rec room complete this turnkey home.
Moments from Sherman Oaks shops, restaurants, markets, and more.
• Find out more about this home
Presented By
- Jovelle Schaffer, GRI
- Broker Associate, Graduate REALTOR® Institute
- Sotheby's International Realty - Los Feliz
- cell: (213) 718.1110 | jovelle@jovelle.com
- echoparkcool.com | jovelle.com
- CalBRE # 01466107
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Jovelle Schaffer