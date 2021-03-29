You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Jovelle Schaffer

Sherman Oaks Designer Condo

Moments from Sherman Oaks shops, restaurants, markets, and more.

07.jpg

14106 Dickens Street #104 |Sherman Oaks

2 bed, 2 bath | 1,666 sq. ft. | $689,000

Looking for the privacy of a home, but with the ease and convenience of condo living? Look no further than this south-of-the-boulevard rear, renovated unit in the heart of Sherman Oaks.

Easily entertain from your expansive living and dining rooms. The kitchen -- replete with stone counters, custom cabinetry, a spacious walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances -- will satisfy any home chef.

Hardwood and travertine floors ground the light-filled space, along with recessed lighting and custom shutters throughout.

The primary bedroom suite is a respite from urban living, which features 2 large walk-in closets and an adjoining bathroom with soaking tub. The 2nd bedroom is the perfect home office, guest bedroom, or nursery.

In-unit laundry hookups, 2 side-by-side parking spaces, a community pool, and rec room complete this turnkey home.

Moments from Sherman Oaks shops, restaurants, markets, and more.

• Find out more about this home

Presented By

11.jpg
14.jpg
19.jpg
22.jpg
26.jpg
30.jpg
32.jpg
35.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Jovelle Schaffer