Showstopping Modern Bungalow in HP

801 Chestnut Ave | Highland Park
$1,349,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
This stunning transformation of a Highland Park bungalow into a modern showstopper is unlike anything else in the neighborhood!
Originally built in 1922, this very special 3BR/2BA in prime Garvanza has been completely reimagined by an accredited developer and an award-winning landscape designer. Charming in every way, this exquisite property reflects the historic beauty of Highland Park and the Arroyo Seco Parkway.
Set back from the street, it features a storybook stone façade that affirms the architectural integrity of the neighborhood and pays homage to the past. Enter through the beautifully landscaped and gated yard into a one-of-a-kind spacious open-concept living room with soaring ceilings, dramatic exposed I-beam, subtle modern fireplace, and cozy dining area.
The brand new cook's kitchen is the perfect place to enjoy family meals and entertain friends. Master bedroom includes an ensuite bath, views of DTLA and French doors leading outside to the inviting side yard. Two additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom complete the thoughtful layout. The backyard is an outdoor paradise with all new landscaping and features a detached two-car garage (perfect for a terrific ADU or home office), firepit, and plenty of space to relax or entertain.
Best of all, the magnificent expansive lot affords you a rare opportunity to truly live "Farm to Table" with a curated fruit and vegetable garden. Plenty of space for socially distant gatherings and working/schooling from home! Removed from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet just minutes away from tons of NELA hot spots. A true and magical oasis.
Presented by
John Kostrey | The Kostrey Collection
- dre# 01729039
- p) 323-785-7545
- e) info@thekostreycollection.com
Jennifer Eckert
- dre# 01512045
- p) 323-543-3697
- e) jeneckert1@gmail.com
801 Chestnut Ave from visual media LA on Vimeo.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Nourmand & Associates.