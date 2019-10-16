Silver Lake Best Priced Home Now Available and an Echo Park 2-on-a-lot Coming Soon

2929WaverlyDr.com | Silver Lake
Best price in Silver Lake for this upgraded condo in a fantastic neighborhood.
First floor (solid surface flooring / no carpet) corner unit with large bedroom and open concept floor plan. Loaded with storage, walk-in closets, fireplace, central air and heat, wooden shutters and upgraded dual pane windows.
Kitchen is well appointed with a large pantry, lots of counter space and upgraded appliances.
Located in the highly sought-after Ivanhoe Elementary area and walking distance to shops, restaurants, Trader Joe's and Gelson's. Condo facilities include a pool, small gym, secured parking.
Laundry can be installed in unit.
1562Lemoyne.com | Echo Park
Bohemian enclave with two houses on one lot.
Rear house is California bungalow 3 bed / 2 bath built in 1906 with open floor plan, claw foot tub and original wood floors.
An enclosed sun porch extends the length of the home offering canyon views. This urban hillsides getaway is 1,100 square feet and will be delivered vacant.
The front Spanish 2 bed / 1 bath was built in 1930 and is 961 square feet. It is rented at market rate.
Additionally, there will be 3 garages delivered vacant. Multiple outdoor destinations for both houses and mature trees.
