Silver Lake charmer circa 1926 with one of the most jaw-dropping views in the neighborhood

Amazing central Silver Lake location close to Sunset Junction, shops, restaurants and much more!

  Take Sunset
1820 San Jacinto Street | Silver Lake

$1,750,000 | 2 Beds 3 Baths | More

This move-in ready 2BR/3BA has modern upgrades while maintaining much of its original character.

Set on a quiet and coveted street at the top of the Silver Lake hills, this home has sweeping views of the reservoir, Downtown LA and San Gabriel Mountains.

The large kitchen has been remodeled with vaulted ceilings, new appliances and tasteful finishes. A spacious living room connects with the dining area and a sun room, all with incredible views.

Downstairs are two bedrooms and baths - one with a second sun room/office and a master suite with en suite bath & walk-in closet. Below the house is a detached bonus space that could be converted to a guest suite or studio.

The large street-to-street lot offers room to expand along with lush landscaping, fruit trees, and a grassy area with vintage fireplace.

