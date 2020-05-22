Silver Lake charmer circa 1926 with one of the most jaw-dropping views in the neighborhood

$1,750,000 | 2 Beds 3 Baths | More

This move-in ready 2BR/3BA has modern upgrades while maintaining much of its original character.

Set on a quiet and coveted street at the top of the Silver Lake hills, this home has sweeping views of the reservoir, Downtown LA and San Gabriel Mountains.

The large kitchen has been remodeled with vaulted ceilings, new appliances and tasteful finishes. A spacious living room connects with the dining area and a sun room, all with incredible views.

Downstairs are two bedrooms and baths - one with a second sun room/office and a master suite with en suite bath & walk-in closet. Below the house is a detached bonus space that could be converted to a guest suite or studio.

The large street-to-street lot offers room to expand along with lush landscaping, fruit trees, and a grassy area with vintage fireplace.

Amazing central Silver Lake location close to Sunset Junction, shops, restaurants and much more!

1820 San Jacinto Street (map)

2 Bd / 3 Ba

2,114 Sq Ft

Price: $1,750,000

Virtual Tour

Presented by Rob Kallick, Take Sunset Team 323-775-6305

rob@takesunset.com

DRE# 01871966

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Take Sunset Team